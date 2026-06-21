Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 7,600 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,094,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 78.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,384,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,506,302 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,481,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,757,905,000 after buying an additional 2,314,864 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $189.20 and a 52 week high of $267.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's payout ratio is 2.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,600. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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