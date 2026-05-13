Ponta Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of Ponta Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,259,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,566,310,000 after buying an additional 463,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $436.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $419.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $358.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $437.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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