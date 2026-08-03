Positano Wealth Management Ltd Sells 7,411 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Positano Wealth Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,411 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 7.6% of Positano Wealth Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Positano Wealth Management Ltd's holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $372.95 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $379.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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