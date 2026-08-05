Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,311 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,679 shares of the company's stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company's stock.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Postal Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.25 to $23.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Postal Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guidance increased: Postal Realty Trust raised its 2026 AFFO guidance by $0.01 to $1.41–$1.43 per diluted share, representing approximately 7.6% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and exceeding the roughly $1.22 analyst consensus. Postal Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Postal Realty Trust raised its 2026 AFFO guidance by $0.01 to $1.41–$1.43 per diluted share, representing approximately 7.6% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and exceeding the roughly $1.22 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: The company reported $0.36 in EPS for the quarter, topping the $0.14 consensus estimate by $0.22. The Associated Press earnings snapshot also highlighted the quarter’s results. Postal Realty Trust Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The company reported $0.36 in EPS for the quarter, topping the $0.14 consensus estimate by $0.22. The Associated Press earnings snapshot also highlighted the quarter’s results. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition growth accelerated: PSTL acquired 37 USPS properties for $45.1 million at a 7.3% weighted-average capitalization rate and raised its 2026 acquisition target by $20 million to $150 million–$160 million. The larger pipeline could support future rental and AFFO growth.

PSTL acquired 37 USPS properties for $45.1 million at a 7.3% weighted-average capitalization rate and raised its 2026 acquisition target by $20 million to $150 million–$160 million. The larger pipeline could support future rental and AFFO growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annualized yield is approximately 4.2%, which may appeal to income-oriented investors. Postal Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annualized yield is approximately 4.2%, which may appeal to income-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Equity financing creates dilution risk: PSTL sold $38.5 million of gross equity through its at-the-market program during the quarter. While the proceeds help fund acquisitions, issuing additional shares can dilute existing shareholders and may limit the stock’s upside.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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