PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 383.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,616,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $165,644,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 995,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $101,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 61,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

More PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.37 billion estimate. Organic growth reached 4%, with broad-based gains across PPG’s segments. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 was essentially flat from $2.22 a year earlier. PPG reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Second-quarter net sales increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.37 billion estimate. Organic growth reached 4%, with broad-based gains across PPG’s segments. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 was essentially flat from $2.22 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are emerging as an important growth driver for PPG and peer Sherwin-Williams, potentially supporting demand for protective coatings and related specialty chemicals as artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment expands. Data Centers Emerge as Growth Drivers for PPG, Sherwin-Williams

Data centers are emerging as an important growth driver for PPG and peer Sherwin-Williams, potentially supporting demand for protective coatings and related specialty chemicals as artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment expands. Neutral Sentiment: PPG maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, a range broadly centered near the $7.89 analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued earnings growth potential but provides limited upside to current expectations. PPG Industries Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PPG maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, a range broadly centered near the $7.89 analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued earnings growth potential but provides limited upside to current expectations. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.23 missed consensus estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.26. Reported net income fell 2% year over year to $439 million, while adjusted net income declined 1% to $500 million, suggesting that higher revenue has not yet translated into meaningful profit growth. PPG Industries slides as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.87 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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