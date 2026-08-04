PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,355,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,287,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $244,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,507,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,156,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.00.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $133.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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