PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 19.8% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $78,361,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $715.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $555.60 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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