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Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. trimmed its Amazon position by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 2,300 shares and leaving it with 85,300 shares worth about $19.7 million.
  • Despite that sale, Amazon remains a major institutional holding, with the stock making up 8.4% of Pragma’s portfolio and ranking as its third-largest position. Broader institutional ownership in AMZN is also high at 72.2%.
  • Amazon continues to draw bullish attention from Wall Street and news flow, including AI and cloud infrastructure spending, a new Missouri data center campus, and analyst price targets that keep sentiment at Moderate Buy with an average target of $312.78.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $89,708,913,000 after buying an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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