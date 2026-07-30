Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 9,229 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 567,354 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 886,780 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,732,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 93,049 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,757,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.82 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s latest quarter continued to support the long-term growth case: revenue rose 24% to $119.8 billion, Google Cloud growth accelerated to 82%, cloud operating income more than tripled, and its backlog reached $514 billion. Search revenue also grew 17%, easing concerns that AI tools are undermining the core advertising business. Alphabet quarter and valuation analysis

Alphabet’s latest quarter continued to support the long-term growth case: revenue rose 24% to $119.8 billion, Google Cloud growth accelerated to 82%, cloud operating income more than tripled, and its backlog reached $514 billion. Search revenue also grew 17%, easing concerns that AI tools are undermining the core advertising business. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm is being supported by Alphabet’s potential to commercialize its internally developed AI chips, with initial external revenue reportedly expected by year-end. Analysts and value investors remain constructive; KeyCorp maintains an “Overweight” rating and a $445 target, while Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy.” Alphabet AI silicon opportunity

Investor enthusiasm is being supported by Alphabet’s potential to commercialize its internally developed AI chips, with initial external revenue reportedly expected by year-end. Analysts and value investors remain constructive; KeyCorp maintains an “Overweight” rating and a $445 target, while Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy.” Positive Sentiment: Google is expanding its Play Signal age-assurance technology worldwide by the end of 2026, potentially strengthening Android’s safety tools and developer ecosystem. Waymo also began restoring freeway service, a sign of progress after earlier operational restrictions. Google age-assurance technology

Google is expanding its Play Signal age-assurance technology worldwide by the end of 2026, potentially strengthening Android’s safety tools and developer ecosystem. Waymo also began restoring freeway service, a sign of progress after earlier operational restrictions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates were mixed: KeyCorp raised its full-year 2026 EPS forecast substantially but trimmed quarterly and 2027 estimates slightly, while Erste Group lifted its 2027 forecast. This indicates strong near-term expectations but uncertainty about longer-term spending and profitability.

Analyst estimates were mixed: KeyCorp raised its full-year 2026 EPS forecast substantially but trimmed quarterly and 2027 estimates slightly, while Erste Group lifted its 2027 forecast. This indicates strong near-term expectations but uncertainty about longer-term spending and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure remains Alphabet’s planned $195 billion–$205 billion of 2026 capital spending. Quarterly capital expenditures reached $44.9 billion and free cash flow turned negative, prompting investors to question whether AI infrastructure returns will justify the investment. Alphabet AI spending concerns

The main pressure remains Alphabet’s planned $195 billion–$205 billion of 2026 capital spending. Quarterly capital expenditures reached $44.9 billion and free cash flow turned negative, prompting investors to question whether AI infrastructure returns will justify the investment. Negative Sentiment: Additional risks include renewed fears that lower-cost AI models could pressure technology valuations, potential European private damages claims following Google’s $1 billion fine, and reports of a DeepMind research-team restructuring. Recent insider and major-shareholder sales are also a modest sentiment headwind, although they do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals. Google European damages risk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,465 shares of company stock valued at $16,228,202. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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