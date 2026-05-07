Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $21.17 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,065 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. This represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $579.23 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $587.21 and its 200-day moving average is $650.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $471.74 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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