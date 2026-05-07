Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Vistra were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 1.4%

VST stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.93.

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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