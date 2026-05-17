Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $26.63 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,324 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $474,516,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $297.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average is $307.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $798.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. JPMorgan's bet on early-stage companies pays off in leading global tech investment banking

Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Chase continued expanding its branch network, opening 18 new branches in May as part of a multibillion-dollar expansion, which supports deposit gathering and retail growth over time. Chase Opens 18 Branches in May Amid Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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