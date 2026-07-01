Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its AMD price target to $615 from $505, citing stronger server CPU demand and better long-term visibility. Positive Sentiment: More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Article Title

More Wall Street firms are turning bullish on AMD as AI infrastructure spending broadens beyond Nvidia and into chip suppliers. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Article Title

AMD’s strong AI and data center growth narrative continues to attract momentum buyers and options traders. Neutral Sentiment: AMD has seen unusually heavy insider selling over the past six months, which may temper some investor enthusiasm. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.78.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.7%

AMD opened at $580.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $947.23 billion, a PE ratio of 190.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.48 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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