Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,315,414 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 1,637.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,315,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.58% of NiCE worth $504,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NiCE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NiCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 18,892 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in NiCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. DA Davidson upgraded NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NiCE from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiCE currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NiCE

NiCE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. NiCE has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Further Reading

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