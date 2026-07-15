Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 62,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $278,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,351,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,508 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $964,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $830,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $520,989,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 272,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $380,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,315.67 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,283.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,023.05 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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