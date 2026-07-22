Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 95,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Trimble worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.Trimble's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.78.

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Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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