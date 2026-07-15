Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $340.21 Million Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,161,730 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.28% of Invitation Home worth $340,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 7,687.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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