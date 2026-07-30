Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,712 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 130,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Teladoc Health worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,632 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Teladoc Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teladoc reported a second-quarter loss of $0.21 per share, narrower than the $0.24 loss expected by analysts. Operating cash flow was $64.7 million, and cash and equivalents totaled $774.3 million, providing financial flexibility. Teladoc Q2 earnings report

Teladoc reported a second-quarter loss of $0.21 per share, narrower than the $0.24 loss expected by analysts. Operating cash flow was $64.7 million, and cash and equivalents totaled $774.3 million, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s $416.1 million gross profit and $37.1 million operating loss provide additional detail on quarterly performance, although profitability remained negative. Teladoc Q2 financial metrics

The company’s $416.1 million gross profit and $37.1 million operating loss provide additional detail on quarterly performance, although profitability remained negative. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 4% year over year to $606.9 million, below the approximately $627.7 million Wall Street estimate. The decline signals continuing challenges in demand and growth for Teladoc’s virtual-care business. Teladoc Health Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue fell 4% year over year to $606.9 million, below the approximately $627.7 million Wall Street estimate. The decline signals continuing challenges in demand and growth for Teladoc’s virtual-care business. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $569 million to $609 million is below the $629.1 million analyst consensus. The projected loss of $0.20 to $0.30 per share also compares unfavorably with expectations for a $0.17 loss, increasing concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $569 million to $609 million is below the $629.1 million analyst consensus. The projected loss of $0.20 to $0.30 per share also compares unfavorably with expectations for a $0.17 loss, increasing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of about $2.4 billion trails the $2.5 billion consensus estimate, while the company continues to forecast a sizable annual loss of $0.75 to $1.00 per share. These outlook reductions appear to be the primary reason TDOC shares decreased following the release. Teladoc key metrics versus estimates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 19,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $145,977.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 389,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,974,891.22. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 5,677 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $43,315.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,034.36. This represents a 37.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $299,058. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $606.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $615.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.Teladoc Health's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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