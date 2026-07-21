Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $243.47 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $250.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $235.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12,167.42, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total transaction of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,231,724. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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