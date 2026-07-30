Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of V2X worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in V2X by 79.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in V2X during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in V2X by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of V2X by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,762 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVX shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. V2X's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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