Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
QCR logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group acquired 21,059 QCR Holdings shares worth approximately $1.8 million, while institutional investors collectively own 70.01% of the bank’s stock.
  • QCR reported quarterly EPS of $2.19, beating estimates of $1.91, though revenue of $97.34 million fell short of the $104.10 million consensus forecast.
  • Analysts maintain a broadly positive outlook, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $108.75; QCR also pays a $0.10 quarterly dividend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of QCR.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,059 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of QCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company's stock.

QCR Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.75. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $104.29.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.28. QCR had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QCR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,591.28. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on QCR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on QCR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.75.

View Our Latest Report on QCRH

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in QCR Right Now?

Before you consider QCR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QCR wasn't on the list.

While QCR currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines