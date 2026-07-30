Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 56,522 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,402 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,522 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Street Interactive worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, New Street Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $725,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 652,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,574,144.78. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 197,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,626.28. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,887,328 shares of company stock worth $74,151,223 in the last 90 days. 52.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: RSI reported record second-quarter revenue of $393.8 million , up 46% year over year and well above the roughly $367.8 million consensus estimate. Net income reached a record $29.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 61% to $64.6 million. Rush Street Interactive Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

RSI reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 46% year over year and well above the roughly $367.8 million consensus estimate. Net income reached a record $29.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 61% to $64.6 million. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings were $0.15 per share, matching estimates and improving from $0.11 a year earlier. The earnings beat on revenue and stronger profitability indicate healthy operating leverage. Rush Street Interactive Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

Quarterly earnings were $0.15 per share, matching estimates and improving from $0.11 a year earlier. The earnings beat on revenue and stronger profitability indicate healthy operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, projecting approximately $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion in revenue , above the roughly $1.5 billion consensus forecast. Growth is expected to benefit from the Alberta market launch and continued expansion in North American online casinos. Rush Street Interactive Projects 2026 Revenue as It Ramps Alberta Launch

The company raised 2026 guidance, projecting approximately , above the roughly $1.5 billion consensus forecast. Growth is expected to benefit from the Alberta market launch and continued expansion in North American online casinos. Positive Sentiment: Monthly active users in North American online casino markets increased 64%, reinforcing the company’s customer-acquisition and market-share momentum. Rush Street Interactive Q2 2026 Results

Monthly active users in North American online casino markets increased 64%, reinforcing the company’s customer-acquisition and market-share momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RSI shares are trading near their 52-week high and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong momentum but also a higher bar for future results.

RSI shares are trading near their 52-week high and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting strong momentum but also a higher bar for future results. Negative Sentiment: At a P/E ratio near 100, the stock already reflects substantial growth expectations. A pre-earnings valuation analysis also pointed to potentially significant downside if execution or expansion slows. Earnings Watch: RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RSI stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here