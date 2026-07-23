Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of H. B. Fuller worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FUL. UBS Group set a $69.00 target price on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $67.00 price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.86.

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H. B. Fuller Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FUL stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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