Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 112,303 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,643 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 112,303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,976 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,065 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 16.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.43.

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Trending Headlines about Integra LifeSciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Integra reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.56 , above the $0.48 analyst consensus and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of $418.8 million was slightly ahead of the $417.5 million estimate. Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Integra reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $0.48 analyst consensus and up from $0.45 a year earlier. Revenue of was slightly ahead of the $417.5 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $2.40 to $2.50 centers on $2.45, matching consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.7 billion remains in line with expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $410 million to $425 million also brackets the $417.3 million consensus estimate. Integra Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of centers on $2.45, matching consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.7 billion remains in line with expectations. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $410 million to $425 million also brackets the $417.3 million consensus estimate. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $19 price target, implying potential upside from recent trading levels but signaling that the valuation and operating outlook appear broadly balanced. UBS coverage report

UBS initiated coverage with a rating and a $19 price target, implying potential upside from recent trading levels but signaling that the valuation and operating outlook appear broadly balanced. Neutral Sentiment: Technical screens identified IART as a potential breakout stock trading near its 52-week high, which may attract momentum-focused investors; however, this does not change the company’s fundamental outlook. Stocks Showing Breakout Potential

Technical screens identified IART as a potential breakout stock trading near its 52-week high, which may attract momentum-focused investors; however, this does not change the company’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was relatively modest at the revenue level, and the company continues to report a negative net margin. With quarterly and full-year guidance essentially matching expectations rather than being raised materially, investors may have viewed the update as lacking a significant upside catalyst, contributing to the stock’s decline.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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