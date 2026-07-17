Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,344 Shares of Crane $CR

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,031 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 44,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Crane worth $75,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crane by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $20,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Crane by 17.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $219.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $199.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. Crane has a twelve month low of $159.58 and a twelve month high of $226.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Crane's payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch purchased 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CR

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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