Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. $RHLD

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Resolute Holdings Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHLD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Resolute Holdings Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Resolute Holdings Management currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Resolute Holdings Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RHLD opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $236.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.47.

Insider Transactions at Resolute Holdings Management

In related news, Director Krishna Mikkilineni purchased 921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $99,946.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,255.40. This represents a 411.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.34 per share, with a total value of $48,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $308,769. The trade was a 18.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 52.80% of the company's stock.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

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