Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506,229 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 440,531 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Prologis worth $1,388,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 220.0% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,808,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $503,443,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in Prologis by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.9%

Prologis stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here