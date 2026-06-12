Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 4,594 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,675 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PLTR opened at $131.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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