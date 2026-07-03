Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 100,945 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,482 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $39,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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