Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,632 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,506 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $97,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,891.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 126,130 shares of the retailer's stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 119,795 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in Walmart by 33.4% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 14,977 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Walmart by 60.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,762,821 shares of the retailer's stock worth $219,083,000 after buying an additional 664,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart is being viewed as a defensive winner in a cautious consumer environment, with commentary pointing to resilient grocery spending, strong omnichannel execution, and growth in advertising and membership revenue as reasons the stock could grind higher. Article Title

Walmart is being viewed as a defensive winner in a cautious consumer environment, with commentary pointing to resilient grocery spending, strong omnichannel execution, and growth in advertising and membership revenue as reasons the stock could grind higher. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Walmart, and new commentary highlighted strong interest in the company’s Google AI partnership for “agentic shopping,” which could support future digital commerce growth and ecosystem monetization. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Walmart, and new commentary highlighted strong interest in the company’s Google AI partnership for “agentic shopping,” which could support future digital commerce growth and ecosystem monetization. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders buying far more WMT call options than usual, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Article Title

Unusual options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders buying far more WMT call options than usual, suggesting some investors are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street continues to rate Walmart favorably overall, with several firms reiterating buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target above current levels, though not enough to fully offset recent valuation concerns.

Wall Street continues to rate Walmart favorably overall, with several firms reiterating buy-equivalent ratings and an average price target above current levels, though not enough to fully offset recent valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains over slowing U.S. comparable sales and the company’s reliance on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, which could pressure margins if the trend continues. Article Title

Investor concern remains over slowing U.S. comparable sales and the company’s reliance on price cuts and tariff refunds to manage inventory, which could pressure margins if the trend continues. Negative Sentiment: Walmart EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine filing but still a small negative sentiment item for traders. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares in the company, valued at $67,953,695.07. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $413,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,514. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $111.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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