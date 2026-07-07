Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,436 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,166,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Quanta Services by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 134.2% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE PWR traded down $22.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $652.00. 211,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,381. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.01 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $712.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $755.18.

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Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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