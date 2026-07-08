Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $211.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $227.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.33 and a 12 month high of $229.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,525.12. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $113,477.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,797 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,933.86. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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