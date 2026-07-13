Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Rocket Lab News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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