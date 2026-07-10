Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. $DUOT

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT - Free Report) by 152.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,181 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 257,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.44% of Duos Technologies Group worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DUOT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOT

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

See Also

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