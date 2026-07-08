Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,553 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 687.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $698.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $886.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.93 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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