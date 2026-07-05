Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,260 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 42,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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