Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 303,794 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEVA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. This trade represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 421,470 shares of company stock worth $14,570,945 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't on the list.

While Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here