Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRSH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $176.35 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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