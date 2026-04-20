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Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake by 80.5% in Q4, selling 11,853 shares and leaving it with 2,863 shares of MRSH worth about $531,000.
  • Marsh & McLennan beat Q1 expectations with non‑GAAP EPS of $3.29 versus a $3.21 estimate and revenue of $7.30 billion (~8% YoY); management highlighted growth initiatives and AI investments as drivers.
  • Market and analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target of $205.33 amid several price‑target changes and a Bank of America sell rating; the company pays a $0.90 quarterly dividend (2.0% yield) and insiders have recently sold shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — non‑GAAP EPS $3.29 vs. ~$3.21 estimate and revenue roughly $7.3B with ~8% year‑over‑year growth; Mercer/consulting drove strength. Marsh (MRSH) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted continued growth initiatives and AI investments that management says support long‑term revenue/consulting momentum — a potential positive catalyst for future margins. Marsh & McLennan Earnings Call Highlights Growth and AI
  • Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $203 (market‑perform), implying upside from current levels — a modest vote of confidence from an analyst. Price Target Raise
  • Neutral Sentiment: Commentary and analyst pieces note that valuation looks more attractive after the pullback — could attract value buyers but depends on execution and margin trends. Marsh & McLennan: The Valuation May Finally Be Here
  • Negative Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a sell rating on MRSH, providing a counterweight to upbeat results and likely contributing to short‑term selling pressure. Bank of America Sticks to Sell Rating
  • Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a new regulation‑category risk that could materially affect financial performance — an added uncertainty that can weigh on sentiment until clarified. Regulatory Risk Disclosure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRSH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $176.35 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $173.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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