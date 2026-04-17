Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,556 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $142.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.44 billion, a PE ratio of 226.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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