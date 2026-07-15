Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $101.21 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,328 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 128,546 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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