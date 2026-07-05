Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.03 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,736 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $176.25 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm's 50-day moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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