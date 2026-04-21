Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,384 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe unveiled "CX Enterprise" — an agentic AI platform and a CX Enterprise Coworker to automate marketing, sales and customer-experience workflows; the product targets large-enterprise budgets and extends Adobe’s AI push beyond creative tools, which investors view as revenue-expanding and defensive versus AI startups. Article Title

Adobe unveiled "CX Enterprise" — an agentic AI platform and a CX Enterprise Coworker to automate marketing, sales and customer-experience workflows; the product targets large-enterprise budgets and extends Adobe’s AI push beyond creative tools, which investors view as revenue-expanding and defensive versus AI startups. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is partnering with major AI/cloud players (Amazon, Microsoft, Anthropic, OpenAI, NVIDIA) to support CX Enterprise across enterprise stacks — a strategic move that should ease enterprise adoption and reduce integration friction. Article Title

Adobe is partnering with major AI/cloud players (Amazon, Microsoft, Anthropic, OpenAI, NVIDIA) to support CX Enterprise across enterprise stacks — a strategic move that should ease enterprise adoption and reduce integration friction. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets reported a near-term positive share reaction after the AI announcements, reflecting investor optimism that the launches can drive new enterprise bookings and help fend off AI-native competitors. Article Title

Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets reported a near-term positive share reaction after the AI announcements, reflecting investor optimism that the launches can drive new enterprise bookings and help fend off AI-native competitors. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is expanding partner and agency programs (brand visibility tools and agency partnerships) as part of the agentic AI rollout — this supports go-to-market scale but is more execution-dependent than headline-moving. Article Title

Adobe is expanding partner and agency programs (brand visibility tools and agency partnerships) as part of the agentic AI rollout — this supports go-to-market scale but is more execution-dependent than headline-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem recognitions (Comwrap Reply award; Sinch named Adobe partner of the year) highlight healthy partner momentum but are incremental rather than material to near-term revenue. Comwrap Article Sinch Article

Partner ecosystem recognitions (Comwrap Reply award; Sinch named Adobe partner of the year) highlight healthy partner momentum but are incremental rather than material to near-term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims: some firms have lowered ADBE price targets recently (e.g., RBC cut its target), signaling reduced near-term upside expectations and contributing downward pressure on sentiment despite product news. Article Title

Analyst target trims: some firms have lowered ADBE price targets recently (e.g., RBC cut its target), signaling reduced near-term upside expectations and contributing downward pressure on sentiment despite product news. Negative Sentiment: Minor institutional selling disclosed (Baskin Financial trimmed holdings) — not a major red flag alone, but it adds to mixed flows as the stock digests the product announcements and prior valuation reset. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here