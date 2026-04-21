Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,412 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Honeywell Agrees $1.4B Sale

Honeywell agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions & Services unit to Brady Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash; Brady says the deal is immediately double‑digit accretive to adjusted diluted EPS, and Honeywell continues its portfolio transformation to focus on higher‑margin segments. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Honeywell expands engine manufacturing

Honeywell is expanding engine manufacturing in Phoenix to support new Navy training jets — a concrete aerospace backlog/production win that supports revenue visibility in a high‑margin segment. Neutral Sentiment: The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. One Small Sale for Honeywell

The Brady transaction and divestiture strategy are part of a long portfolio pruning process; some coverage frames this as incremental (the productivity business generated >$1B sales in 2025) but relatively small compared with Honeywell’s overall scale — investors may see this as tidy execution rather than transformational. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. What Analyst Projections Reveal

Analyst previews and metric projections ahead of Honeywell’s Q1 report (scheduled April 23) suggest aerospace strength and recent acquisitions could offset some segment weakness and cost pressure — but detail-driven results will determine near‑term reaction. Negative Sentiment: Market attention on the upcoming Q1 release increases volatility risk: commentators (including Jim Cramer) note Honeywell has a pattern of shares falling after earnings, which can produce short‑term downside even when results are solid. Jim Cramer Notes Volatility

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $229.74 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here