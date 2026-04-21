Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,666 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $924.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.68 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock worth $46,195,364. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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