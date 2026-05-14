Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,850 Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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