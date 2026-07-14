Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,687 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $72,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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