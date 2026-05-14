Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,997 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,283 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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