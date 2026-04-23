Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,151 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,428 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $139,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $331.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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