Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 259,845 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $173,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,715 shares of company stock valued at $39,702,904. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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