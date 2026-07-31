Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,252 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $284,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3,791.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $149.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.52.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. PG Q4 Earnings Beat on Productivity, Sales Miss Estimates

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Procter & Gamble

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Citigroup Price Target Update

Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed Chairman

P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. P&G Forecasts Muted 2027

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was conservative: EPS of $6.89–$7.11 versus a $7.07 consensus midpoint expectation, and revenue of $85.1–$86.8 billion versus an $89.5 billion consensus. Management cited tighter consumer spending, promotions, smaller pack sizes, inflation, tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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